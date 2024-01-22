Fascinating insight to Leeton's history through lifelike models

Models of iconic Leeton shire buildings in all of their intricate, detailed glory are waiting for residents to explore.
Leeton's architectural heritage is now on show at the Leeton Museum and Art Gallery as part of an exhibition that's sure to delight residents of all ages.
The Miniature Marvels: Memories of Architects and Builders was officially launched at the museum on Monday, January 22 to celebrate the 110th anniversary of the declaration of Leeton as a town.
On display are models that have been hand-built and constructed by Charlie Corbett featuring iconic current buildings such as the Hydro Hotel and the Leeton Post Office.
Buildings from yesteryear are also included, including schools in the shire that no longer exist, Trocadero Hall, Keegan's Butchery and more.
The exhibition not only displays these stunning models of the buildings, but also a photo of what they once looked like and a short explanation of their purpose and role.
A presentation also screens while residents wander through the exhibition.
The Leeton Family and Local History Society has curated the display for the Chelmsford Room at the museum, ensuring Mr Corbett's models are on full show for all to experience.
Society member Wendy Senti said the display would appeal to residents of all ages.
"Charlie stores all of these models at his place usually ... he has completely refurbished all of them and created some new ones more recently as well," Mrs Senti said.
"This is probably the only known collection of this type of thing in the whole of Australia. It's all focused on Leeton.
"It showcases some of our Art Deco buildings and many that are no longer in existence or around. It's quite fascinating. It's a tribute to architects and builders."
The exhibition is on display at the museum until Saturday, February 17.
Gold coin donations are accepted to go towards the continuing operations of the society.
The display was also made possible thanks to funding from Leeton Shire Council's community strengthening grants program.
