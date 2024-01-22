MIA's top rice, cotton growers to share insights at upcoming IREC field day

An opportunity to gain insight into some of the areas best farming practices is on offer for early next month.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The Irrigation and Research Extension Committee's (IREC) Field Day will this year include visits to the property of the 2023 Rice Grower of the Year and Cotton Grower of the Year on February 8.
Rice Grower of the Year Robert and April Andreazza's Wilbriggie farm will showcase a complimentary breakfast and coffee.
Attendees will have the opportunity to hear first hand from the Andreazza's as well as witness rice crops, irrigation structures and layouts.
Award judge Iva Quarisa will also deliver insights on what made the farm stand out for the award.
Thereafter, attendees will travel to Coleambally to visit Cotton Award winners, David and Julie Bellato property, including a tour of crops and discussion on the value of soybeans in farming system rotation.
An overview of the GRDC funded Optimising Irrigated Grains green urea trial will also be provided.
Award judge Kieran O'Keeffe (Cotton Info) will share insights on what makes the farm exceptional, and Anthony Rudd (I-Ag Pty Ltd) will discuss "making the most of farm data."
The day will conclude with a light lunch for members at Coleambally's Muddy Duck.
"The event aims to foster community engagement and a deeper understanding of some of the best irrigation farming practices," IREC executive officer Iva Quarisa said.
Ms Quarisa said she is grateful to the Andreazza and Bellato families for opening their farms to the public.
"This will provide an excellent opportunity for farmers and industry professionals to mingle and share knowledge on farming practices and the season," she said.
"We're fortunate to be able to have farmers speak to people on the ground, giving great insight and providing their time."
Participants should note private vehicles will not be permitted on the tour.
Instead, buses will leave from Coleambally Irrigation at 6.35am, Leeton ovals at 54 Palm Ave at 6.40am, the Griffith Visitors Centre car park at 6.55am and the Darlington Point Sports Club at 7.05am.
The outing is free for IREC members and $55 for non-members.
RSVPs are essential and can be made at https://bit.ly/irec2024.
Additional information on the event can be obtained by phoning IREC on 6963 0936 or email irec@irec.org.au
Non-members can join IREC at members.irec.org.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.