Further insight into Leeton's renowned Aussie Day ambassador

TIME is ticking down to Leeton's Australia Day celebrations, which will include an appearance by a celebrity chef.
Leeton shire's Australia Day ambassador for 2024 is well-known chef Lyndey Milan, who will take part in celebrations throughout the day on January 26.
Ms Milan will also address the crowd during Leeton's Australia Day official ceremony in Mountford Park.
Fans or those interested in finding out more about Ms Milan, should attend this free event to hear from her, as well as celebrating all of the award winners on the day.
Ms Milan is a familiar face on television and in print and she has been instrumental in changing the way Australians think about food and wine.
She has nine best-selling cookbooks, nine international TV series and is the former food director of the Australian Women's Weekly.
Ms Milan is also an award-winning, multi-media presenter, MC, speaker, food and wine teacher, consultant, debater, judge and regional Australian specialist, who makes numerous TV and culinary appearances.
With a profile beyond Australia, pre-pandemic, she split her time between Sydney, London and Singapore.
Ms Milan hosts international tours and will be returning to Morocco and Puglia in 2024. She also works as an enrichment speaker on cruises.
Alongside a swathe of other achievements, Ms Milan is an ambassador for the Leukaemia Foundation, Cure Cancer and is active with many other charities.
In 2021 she completed a post-graduate academic course in taste and obtained the Diplome d'Universite du Gout, de la Gastronomie et des Arts de la Table (University of Reims, Champagne- Ardenne).
Ms Milan is now leading a new era in Connecting at the Table - serving up a fresh take on culinary and cultural experiences for everyone to connect more deeply with themselves, each other, communities and country.
She said she was looking forward to coming to Leeton in what will be her 22nd consecutive year as an Australia Day ambassador.
