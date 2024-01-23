Graham back with a bang on Soldiers Club greens

The secret ingredient in Val Graham's Christmas pudding certainly worked wonders for her husband Rob.
In a return to the Leeton Soldiers Club greens after the Christmas, new year break, Graham scored three resting touchers to be star of the day.
Eighteen players participated in the first game at the Soldiers Club in over a month, which resulted in some more than willing encounters.
Graham's partner Mark Lemon was unfortunately unable to capitalise on his teammates dominance, as the pairing suffered a narrow, 18-17 loss to Greg Caffery and up-and-comer Mick O'Connell.
Rink six had Brian Harris and Larry Harrison share eight ends each in an absorbing 16-end encounter before Harris secured an 18-12 victory.
Harris put the call out for more chalk after lead Alan Breed bombarded the kitty in what was an astonishing performance.
His accuracy rekindled memories of his Aussie Rules goal-kicking exploits during his footballing career with the Leeton Redlegs.
Rink three had Friday night punting duo Bruce Dale and Bill Creber pitted against each other, with Dale and partner Len Eason proving too strong for Creber and Len Clare, running out 27-16 winners.
In the final game of the afternoon, John Leech and Ken Hillier were convincing 18-10 winners over David Noad and Bob Bunbury.
Club legend Caffery had the indignity of scoring the first wrong bias of the 2024 season, with Bunbury registering another moments later.
Resting touchers where recorded by Graham, Lemon and Noad.
