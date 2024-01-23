Critical life skill brings vital lessons to Leeton pool

Keeping safe in the water can be a skill that is taken for granted.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
However, a program in Leeton has this summer been passing on those vital skills to young children from across the shire.
The Leeton Regional Aquatic Centre has been hosting the Royal Life Saving NSW SwimVac program over two weeks this month.
The initiative has had mixed success in 2024, with participant numbers varying across the fortnight.
The SwimVac program catered for ages five to 14 and parent/carer classes were also available for children from six months to three years.
SwimVac aimed to cover essential water safety skills for all levels and abilities.
It is aligned with the National Swimming and Water Safety Framework and participants receive a Royal Life Saving certificate and parent support resources.
Leeton Shire Council's recreation facilities and program co-ordinator Maddy Routley said those who took part in 2024 had benefited from the program.
"We don't actually run the event, it's a Royal Life Saving NSW program that we host here at the pool," she said.
"It's a really great initiative.
"Everyone should know how to swim at a basic level.
"Numbers did seem to be a bit down this year compared to other years.
"I guess people are away on holidays, but it also hasn't been that hot this summer yet, so maybe that was a factor too."
Mrs Routley encouraged parents to keep an eye out for the program next year, but said swimming lessons at any time of the year were crucial for young children.
The program was also an important reminder for parents about water safety and having skills such as CPR up their sleeve.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.