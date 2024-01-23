Greens, Hawks air thoughts on knockout's abolition

Leeton shire's two Group 20 clubs have aired their thoughts on the association's knockout competition being given the flick.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The Group 20 Knockout has been cancelled in 2023, with Yanco-Wamoon and the Leeton Greens both in agreeance it is likely for the best.
Group 20 did ask for feedback from clubs on the matter, with Yanco-Wamoon president Scott Beecham not too worried about the knockout being canned.
"We've got a few trial games in the works," he said.
"We're in talks with clubs, so hopefully we will lock those in soon.
"I think the knockout was never great timing for clubs, so we'll see what happens from here I guess."
The Hawks have well and truly gotten back into the swing of pre-season training in the build up to the Group 20 season proper.
Training at Yanco Sportsground is now twice at week at 6pm on a Tuesday and 3pm on a Saturday.
New and returning players are welcome, with the club still searching for more numbers in the league tag division.
Club president Paul McGregor said in recent years it had been hard to have players interested in the Group 20 knockout.
"We decided to back the players on this one, they weren't keen, so that's where our feedback to Group 20 was," McGregor said.
"In saying that, we still have plans for trials. We've registered for a knockout down in Batemans Bay that's held on a Friday night and Saturday.
"We've entered, so hopefully we can get enough numbers down there for that. It's on March 15 and 16.
"We will also play Albury on March 2 and we've also committed to a trial with Wagga Kangaroos on March 23."
The Greens held their first pre-season training of 2024 last week, with the club's Facebook page the best place to visit for regular updates on dates and times in the weeks ahead.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.