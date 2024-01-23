Leeton police uncover alleged stolen vehicles during search

Leeton police found what they believe to be two stolen cars during a search of a home in Narrandera.
On Friday, January 19 Leeton police were given the green light from Narrandera Local Court to search a property on Barellan Road.
The Leeton officers started the search about 9.30am with the help of police from Griffith and Murrumbidgee Police District detectives.
Police said they allegedly uncovered two vehicles that had previously been reported as stolen.
A 2022 Volvo XC40 and 2018 Toyota Corolla were seized and are now with Leeton police pending further examinations and investigations.
Meanwhile, a man will face court after he was allegedly found driving in Leeton with a disqualified Queensland licence.
Police stopped the 32-year-old on Pine Avenue at 8.30am on Monday, January 15 for a roadside breath test, which returned a negative result.
However, checks revealed the driver held the disqualified licence. He was issued with a court attendance notice and will appear before Leeton Local Court at a later date.
Highway patrol officers also stopped a heavy vehicle on the Sturt Highway at Euroley on January 10 and allegedly discovered several breaches.
Officers assessed the driver's National Heavy Vehicle Diary and allegedly identified seven fatigue breaches over the past three months.
The 56-year-old driver was issued a court attendance notice to appear at Narrandera Local Court at a later date.
