The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Leeton police uncover alleged stolen vehicles during search

TP
By Talia Pattison
January 23 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Leeton police found what they believe to be two stolen cars during a search of a home in Narrandera.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.