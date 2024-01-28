Call-out for diverse, regional speakers to be part of MIA TEDx event

The MIA and surrounds could be cast into the global spotlight later this year, with plans underway to host a TEDx speaking forum in Griffith.
Griffith woman Sara Pixley has secured a license to host the event, with hopes of being able to attract speakers from a range of backgrounds from both the MIA and broader Riverina.
TEDx is an off-branch of the popular public speaking forum TED, with a focus on lending a voice to communities across the world once a free license has been secured.
Mrs Pixley hopes to form a committee in the next fortnight to aid the endeavour.
"Our area has an amazing diversity of people and I want to see those ideas showcased," Mrs Pixley said.
"It might not be something we notice often, but we do have a unique voice which I think needs to be shared with the world.
"I'll be looking to hold an information night at a venue to form a committee, and in the meantime anyone who thinks they have a topic they would like to speak about should reach out.
"The formation of a committee will be an opportunity to understand what in-kind support can be lent to the initiative. We'll need composers, graphic designers, videographers and more to provide their skills on a voluntary basis."
Mrs Pixley says she hopes to attract around eight speakers for the event.
"Subject matter could be anything unique to the area, from agriculture to stories about immigration or a topic from a youth perspective," she said.
"The TEDx format is quite strict, so discussion can't be political or promotional in nature, nor should it focus on religion or pseudoscience.
"It also can't be an 'us VS them' debate," Mrs Pixley said.
"Talks need to be between 10 and 12 minutes long and should be a story - not a lecture which is a common misconception.
"Expressions of interest will be at the end of February where people will be able to pitch their ideas."
Wagga was the last location in the Riverina to hold TEDx and was deemed a huge success when it was held in November of last year.
Mrs Pixley hopes to replicate this in Griffith.
"There were very strong talks and great examples at the Wagga event, with topics ranging from domestic violence to the autism spectrum.
"The idea is to pitch something interesting to those who might not know anything about the topic, but to also engage those who might know about it."
The event itself is slated to be held on August 29 at the Griffith Regional Theatre and Mrs Pixley pointed out the date gives Griffith a unique advantage.
"At the moment, having our talks then will mean ours will be the only English-speaking one to occur anywhere in the world, which is great advantage for our area," she said.
"As per the requirements of TEDx, tickets will be limited to 100 but if it does well, more will be allowed the next time.
"Tickets will be launched later in the year, with pricing to be determined," Mrs Pixley said.
"This is a great opportunity as many speakers have launched careers as a result of this platform. I'm very much looking forward to it."
More information can be obtained by emailing info@tedxgriffith.com.
A TEDx Grifith Facebook page and website have also been established.
