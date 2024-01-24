Aquna Sustainable Murray Cod on the cusp of major expansion

Aquna Sustainable Murray Cod is on the verge of major expansion through a new fund.
The fund could allow global investors to decide between the company's operating business or its property and water assets.
Executive chairman and CEO, Ross Anderson, says as much as $400 million could be contributed through the company's new Australian Sustainable Protein Fund's future assets.
The first of these, 78 free range ponds at Stanbridge, are already being constructed and there are other activities in the pipeline.
"$400 million could be invested into the fund but there's nothing to stop it from growing larger than that," Mr Anderson said.
"Australian Aquaculture has some of the world's best products and we are certainly well placed within that.
"Over time the fund will purchase land, water rights and will be open to outside investment, allowing them to gain yield and potential capital growth.
"Into the future there may be other assets such as hatcheries, recirculating aquaculture systems and associated infrastructure. But the fund will not just be limited to aquaculture assets," he said.
"It will also own $150 million worth of water which should give investors some security and income.
"Investors in MCA, the ASX listed company, may not see dividends in the short-term as the business grows, but with this fund an investor can pick up a yield on assets, allowing different investors to gain from the growth of this company into the future," he said.
The Griffith-based company is the largest Murray Cod producer in the world and Mr Anderson says the expansion is necessary to meet increasing demand.
"Many Michelin star chefs have rated it as the best white-fleshed fish in the world. Demand is constantly outstripping supply" Mr Anderson said.
"Many Australians look at land-based aquaculture as something of a rarity when in fact 85 per cent of global fish aquaculture is land-based.
"We're in an ideal environment with the infrastructure of the MIA area. Things are extremely positive for the future," he said.
The company works closely with agencies such as NSW fisheries and the DPIE.
Over the years it has taken home numerous accolades, including top spots at the 2021 delicious Harvey Norman Produce Awards.
