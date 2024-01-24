'More than books': Step inside and be surprised by Leeton's library

"More than just books".
That is the slogan the Leeton library lives by and it can be seen in real-time through its many services, programs and events aimed at all members of the community.
In 2023, the Leeton library loaned out 19,534 items, but it was more than just books.
Every library membership, which is free to sign up for, entitles its holder to a whole swathe of resources both online at the library or through its online partners such as Borrow Box and even the State Library of NSW.
There are magazines and newspapers in the library, books for all interests, DVDs for children and adults, CDs, audio books and even a home library service.
The library also has the capacity to borrow from 19 other branches associated with the Riverina Regional Library organisation.
Of course with the power of words comes the need for everyone to have access to them.
The library offers an English help services on Monday from 3.30pm to 4.30pm, as well as on Thursday from 10.30am to 11.30am.
Helping with the learning and broadening of one's horizons is its many resources, which includes free computer and WiFi access.
Under the same roof as the library is the Country Universities Centre, making it the perfect hub for those who are studying.
Leeton library supervisor Rachel Cody many residents might be surprised at what they find within the walls and realms of the facility.
"We always tell people we are a community hub and we really embrace and welcome everybody," she said.
"Books are of course a big part of our library, but we are much more than that.
"We have programs for all ages, services that help many people and we're generally a place for people to come and feel safe."
The library offers a whole range of fun and engaging programs every week.
Some of these include:
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Tai chi: Cost $2, time 9.30am.
Book club: first Friday of the month.
Saturday
Dungeon and Dragons: 9am to 11.45am.
The library is also home to a special gaming area and items such as iPads, laptops for meetings and other tech can be used while in the library.
A study room and three new study booths are on hand for those who need to carve their own quiet space to learn and complete their work.
Those needing the assistance of a justice of the peace can also find that help in the library.
"The library is a space for everyone," Mrs Cody said.
"We have people come in for various things all of the time.
"There are many services we can help with. It's just a matter of coming through the doors and finding out what is on offer.
"Our weekly activities each week are designed for enjoyment for the different ages, but it's also about connecting people.
"Having them become involved in something, making friends.
"You really never know what a trip to the library will bring."
Scam workshop
The event will be held on February 2 from 10.30am.
Topics covered will includes susceptible groups, what to look out for, types of scams, the financial impact of scams in Australia, how to report scams and how to protect yourself.
This event is free, but bookings are required.
Seniors Festival
The library will host events on March 14 and 21. Keep an eye on the library's Facebook page for more details.
Easter baby rhyme time and storytime
The library will host a special Easter baby rhyme time event on March 26, which will be followed by an egg-cellent storytime session on March 27.
Youth Week
Details are still being ironed out, but the library will celebrate Youth Week from April 11 to 21.
