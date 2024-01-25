Murray MP Helen Dalton set for 'fact-finding mission' to South Australia

Murray MP Helen Dalton will embark on a journey to uncover truths behind the management of water in the Murray Darling Basin plan.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Her 'fact-finding mission' is the latest in a campaign against the passing of a controversial water buybacks bill late last year.
Mrs Dalton will meet with stakeholders in Renmark and Goolwa to hear first hand accounts about the consequences of environmental water buy backs.
The four-day trip will also include assessment of whether South Australia's lower lakes are naturally freshwater as opposed to estuary lakes she says 'should contain a mixture of fresh and salt water.'
"The aim is to find out why southern basin communities have to sacrifice their irrigation water for environmental flows to South Australia to support an artificial lake," Mrs Dalton said.
"You need to speak to the people directly affected, as well as experts who respect the science and know what these lakes were like before humans started meddling with them.
"No-one is going to know what's going on by sitting in an office tower in Sydney or Canberra," she said.
Mrs Dalton will meet with Riverland farmers in Renmark on January 26 to gauge their thoughts on water management and the impacts to communities from upstream water management.
She will also see the barrages in the Coorong, Lake Alexandrina and the Murray mouth and hear about Lake Alexandrina's current fresh water composition.
"The Commonwealth is spending hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars to flush fresh water into the lower lakes and out to sea," Mrs Dalton said.
"Every Australian needs to understand why this is happening and whether things need to change."
Meanwhile, University of Adelaide research commissioned by the basin authority has asserted negative buyback impacts were often 'overstated.'
Researchers reviewed over 100 economic studies on water issues in the Murray-Darling basin, assessing whether the papers were low or high quality and if their results could be trusted.
"That fresh water could be used to grow food and feed Australia as well as the rest of world," Mrs Dalton said.
"We need to assess the stories we have been told, because right now some claims about the Murray Darling Basin and those lakes just don't add up."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.