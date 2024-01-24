The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property
Home/ads.txt

Mavericks set their sights on state league domination

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated January 24 2024 - 4:03pm, first published 2:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A "dream come true" is how one Murrumbidgee Mavericks player describes the forming of the representative basketball side.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.