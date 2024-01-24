Extra attention and TLC for Leeton's roads

Extra TLC for Leeton's roads has been a theme of the first month of 2024.
Various roads have been receiving attention through various works programs by Leeton Shire Council throughout January and there is more to come for the first six months of the year.
Chelmsford Place continues to be a hive of activity for its redevelopment work, which this week required some parts of the road to be closed while operations continued.
Wade Avenue towards Leeton Public School and the Leeton hospital has also been undergoing a refresh, while special vehicles with advanced video imaging technology have been surveying the shire's 410 kilometres of sealed roads to collect condition data.
Work approved for completion in the first half of 2024 will be conducted on the following roads:
Council's manager of roads and drainage Chris Lashbrook said the annual resealing program was also well underway for the financial year.
"This should be completed early this year," he said.
"Staff are recommencing works on our gravel re-sheeting program, which over the (current financial) year included sections of Harwood, Pilkington, Brown, Litchfield, Bridge, and Marston roads.
"Canal Street is nearing completion, with some minor remaining asphalt works yet to be completed, then line-marking and streetlighting upgrades along sections of the route (will take place)."
