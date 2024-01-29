MIA NDIS provider has top tips for a smooth transition back to school, work

With a new year in swing, My Plan Connect has offered tips for a smooth transition back to school and the workplace for those living with a disability.
Early intervention and operation manager, Nicole Graham, said it's especially important for those starting high school.
"Anything that can be done to minimise what can be an overwhelming experience is definitely beneficial," Ms Graham said.
"A gradual transition is key in both the school and the workplace.
"That might include returning a little earlier than other students so those with a disability can either reacquaint themselves or get a feel for the environment.
"For those going into high school, tours of the new facility prior to commencement and even meeting with teachers early can also be helpful," Ms Graham said.
"High school is a big change for any student, particularly going from having one set teacher to multiple."
She said it's equally important for those starting a new job or entering the workforce for the first time.
"Employers should ensure employees with a disability are able to transition gradually, whether that be through reduced hours, reduced workloads or lesser days to start with," Ms Graham said.
Ms Graham says she would like to see stronger ties between schools and NDIS providers in that space.
"School's often tend to use their own aids but we also spend a lot of time with clients and get to know them well," Ms Graham said.
"There's definitely benefits for closer collaboration and I hope to see that happen."
Last year My Plan Connect opened a Hub on Banna Avenue in addition to running its existing services in Leeton.
LiveBig, a prominent provider of allied health support, has also relayed advice in the lead up to returning to school:
Open Communication:
Establish Routine:
Familiarise with School Environment:
Collaborate with the School:
Involve Children in Preparation Activities:
