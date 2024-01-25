Let's party: Swathe of events on the way at club

Happy Australia Day.
Can you believe January is almost behind us already. You know what that means, Easter is rights around the corner.
Yes, it's early this year with Good Friday landing on March 29, which is only about eight weeks away now.
That means the preparations here at the club are well under way. As are the plans for the 2024 Leeton SunRice Festival - officially my favourite Leeton event I think.
I can't wait to see the hot air balloons go up.
Here at the club over coming weeks, we will be hosting a number of events, part of the fundraising initiative of festival ambassador Melissa Beecham.
Some of the exciting events here include the twilight barefoot bowls kicking off from 5pm on February 3.
Following a bit of fun on the greens, you can then party the night away with Remedy in our main bar.
Various bingo sessions will then be hosted at the club with the exciting "bogan bingo" in the auditorium on February 24.
One bingo caller calls out the numbers and his budding DJ play songs from the 80s and 90s that rhyme with those numbers.
Throw in some jokes, tributes and spontaneous air guitar competition and you'll soon see why this is guaranteed to be a great night out for everyone involved.
The charity bingo sessions will also be held here on February 19 and again on March 3.
Of course, we also have our own exciting Easter plans here at the club, including our big Easter raffle on March 17 with a visit from the Easter bunny.
We will soon be launching our colouring-in competition, which will be open to kids of all ages with lots of chocolate hampers up-for-grabs.
Be sure to watch our Facebook page for more details on that one.
Don't forget the SunRice street parade on Easter Saturday will impact access to our building during the morning, but we are actually the perfect base to watch - park your car in our back car park, grab your picnic chairs and then sit out the front of the club and watch the parade go past.
How convenient.
