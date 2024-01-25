Leeton's young artists brush up on skills to let creativity flow

The door to colour and creativity was opened for Leeton shire youngsters as part of a special school holiday workshop.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Held on January 18 and hosted by the Leeton Art Society, the event was popular with the town's budding artists who were eager to learn more or dip their toes into the artistic world for the first time.
Leeton Art Society member Kathy Little was the artist-in-charge of leading the workshop, with 12 attendees taking part on the day.
The colour and play workshop was designed to give the attendees ideas for their own artworks in the future.
"We spoke about how they don't need a lot of equipment to make amazing artworks," Ms Little said.
"They have three colours set up, but there is so much they can do with those three colours.
"The aim is they will have artworks finished to take home.
"The Leeton Art Society are also hoping some of them will use what they have learned as part of the workshop to go on and create pieces for the Penny Paniz competition."
The event was funded by Create NSW, with the assistance of Western Riverina Art's micro grants program.
The art society plans to hold workshops during future school holidays in a bid to pique the interest of more young people in the arts and culture scene.
Ms Little was joined by other artists from the society for the day-long event, which gave the students many opportunities to ask questions and seek help with their creations.
The youngsters can even join the art society if they choose to, with group regularly holding workshops and events of its own.
Ms Little was impressed with the skills shown on the day.
"They have all been very busy getting to work and concentrating on what they are doing," she said.
"It's thinking about other avenues for creativity. Not everyone is a sportsperson or excels at all of the subjects at school.
"This gives them more confidence in who they are as well."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.