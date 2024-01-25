Leeton's aqua exercise offers chance to ditch workout boredom

Working out can sometimes feel like a bit of a chore, but a new program in Leeton is taking the boredom out of exercise and throwing it in the deep end.
A new, low-cost aqua exercise class in Leeton is attracting dozens of residents who are enjoying the chance to be more active in a fun and social environment.
The popular weekly class is being held every Monday until the end of February in the Olympic pool at the Leeton Regional Aquatic Centre.
Classes start at 1.30pm and are co-ordinated by the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) in a bid to get people out of the house and into the water to try something news.
MLHD promotion officer, Amanda Johnson said it has been pleasing to see so many people attending the Leeton classes and discovering the benefits of aqua exercise.
"Everyone is welcome to come and join in," she said.'
"The class is suitable for all ages and fitness levels.
"People don't need to be able to swim to join this class.
"Our trained, volunteer leader Renee will provide guidance so everyone can work at their own pace and fitness level.
"Participants should bring a foam pool noodle if they have one, also sunscreen, a hat and a bottle of water."
Exercising in water provides all the benefits of regular exercise, but as the body is supported by water, there is less risk of muscle or joint injury during the exercises.
Ms Johnson said the reasons to take part were endless.
"Participants can achieve a greater range of motion in water and become fitter faster," she said.
"It is easy and fun and can be beneficial for all, including people with arthritis, back pain, balance and joint problems, and for those who have had joint replacements."
The cost of each class is the pool entry fee, plus a gold coin donation payable to the class leader.
If it is a participant's first class, there will also be a registration form to fill out, so bring a pen.
Late last year the program was also successful in gaining $2000 in funding from Leeton Shire Council under its community strengthening grants scheme.
For more information contact Ms Johnson on 0419 144 379 or visit www.activeandhealthy.nsw.gov.au.
