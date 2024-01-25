Bowlers face muggy conditions on the L&D greens

Ten players were grateful for cloud cover on Thursday, which made the heat a little more bearable.
Playing a game of pairs, Faye Harris and Marika Pete, (who scored a resting toucher), were the drawn winners after defeating Elaine Sullivan and Mary Payten 27-10.
Harris opened the game, but were five shots down on the fifth.
After drawing even on the eighth, they stormed ahead by only allowing Sullivan to win one of the next 10 ends.
Playing a game of triples, Patti Wakeman, Jean Leighton and Hilary Chambers out bowled Jan Walker, Lorraine Messner and Jo Rees.
Wakeman's team took the lead early and never looked back, winning the game 12-6.
The pennants team is now up on the notice board along with the draw, the first game is at home at the Leeton and District Bowling Club on February 6.
New players are always welcome at the L&D to try out the sport of lawn bowls.
Further information is available by contacting the club or turning up every Thursday morning when the ladies take to the greens.
