Leeton's first Survival Day brings community, culture together

Leeton's first ever Survival Day event has been met with a hugely-positive response from the community.
The event was held on January 25 at Gossamer Park and was billed as a Survival Day mural party for all community members to take part in.
The highlight of the day was the official opening of a new mural at the park, which has been brightly painted on the toilet block of the park.
Artist Elijah Ingram was the leader of the project and was assisted by students from Parkview Public School and Leeton High School in bringing the colourful mural to life.
On the back side of the block there is a large Aboriginal flag, with an emu and kangaroo on the two side walls.
The front of the building was left empty for the Survival Day event where participants were invited to have their hand painted and then imprinted on the wall where it will live on.
Residents of all ages and backgrounds took the opportunity to add their handprint, with the end result a display of unity and strength on Wiradjuri land.
Mr Ingram was pleased to see such a strong showing for the event, which included many other free activities throughout the day.
"(Leeton Shire) Council contacted me to let me know they had a one-off grant for community artwork," he said.
"I thought it would be great to have a big artwork done out in community for Survival Day.
"I was really pleased council was supportive of the idea and supportive of running a Survival Day event."
Gossamer Park was filled with people taking part in the day, which included entertainment from Dookie Thorne, a free barbecue meal from Leeton's Rapid Relief Team, a water slide, coffee van and more.
A small ceremony also took place to officially "open" the mural.
Mayor Tony Reneker addressed the crowd, thanking everyone for their involvement.
"It is important to remember the mural we are launching today has been completed by people in our community and it is of greater significance to them specifically and the wider community generally," councillor Reneker said.
"This Survival Day mural stands as a testament to the resilience and strength of our Aboriginal community who are here today standing proud of their heritage, and rightly so."
With Leeton's first Survival Day event declared a success, Mr Ingram remained hopeful there would be a date change when it comes to January 26.
"I do think it should be changed, 100 per cent," he said.
"Keep a public holiday, but I think the date needs to change.
"You can't move forward and grow community spirit and collaboration when such a contentious day has been chosen as the day to celebrate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.