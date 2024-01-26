The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property
Photos

Our best: Young leader, proud community man top Leeton's Australia Day awards

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated January 26 2024 - 2:28pm, first published 1:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A young leader with a bright future ahead and a resident who lives each day to better the lives of those around him were named among Leeton's best in 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.