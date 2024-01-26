Our best: Young leader, proud community man top Leeton's Australia Day awards

A young leader with a bright future ahead and a resident who lives each day to better the lives of those around him were named among Leeton's best in 2024.
Joey Longford was named the citizen of the year and Jack Crowe the young citizen of the year at Leeton's Australia Day celebrations on January 26.
For Mr Longford, the citizen of the year honour recognises his years of hard work that through various programs, initiatives, events and fundraisers that have all been aimed at helping others.
While he aims to encompass his work for all of the community, Mr Longford is heavily involved with the shire's young people and the town's Indigenous residents.
"It is easy for me to give back to the community as it is something I want to do and I make it my business to make this community as safe as possible for everyone," Mr Longford said.
"Obviously Australia Day does come with a few political issues, but I am happy to represent the Aboriginal community and to be a positive member of society as an Aboriginal person.
"I wish everyone the best.
"Whatever problems may come your way, we will advocate for you as a group.
"When you leave here today, I ask everyone to do something kind for themselves and to be consistent with that over a period of time."
Among the work Mr Longford does is striving to continue to spread the history of Aboriginal people, as well as being an advocate for strong mental health among all people.
He works closely with students at Leeton High School and Parkview Public School and has built a strong rapport with them.
Mr Longford enjoys bringing his culture alive by educating all people.
On top of this he regularly promotes physical health and wellbeing and is involved in several community events and groups.
In 2023 he was a school captain at Parkview Public School, as well as an SRC representative.
Jack has won leadership awards, was a member of the school's Wiradjuri dance group and is a talented sportsman across a range of codes at different representative levels.
Jack said he was surprised to be named Leeton's young citizen of the year for 2024.
"There was a lot of nominees and they are all great people who have achieved a lot, so I was pretty surprised," he said.
"It felt really good. It's an honour.
"It's a big step up to future things."
Jack is about to start year 7 at Leeton High School and plans to continue on with his leadership, sporting goals and also cultural dance.
With a bright future ahead, Jack said he would one day love to become a professional soccer player.
Also among the list of winners in 2024 was Leeton's achiever of the year Shane Leighton and young achiever of the year Ellena Halloran.
Mr Leighton was unable to attend the official ceremony, but was recognised after saving the life of a swimmer at the Leeton Regional Aquatic Centre in February, 2023.
Mr Leighton jumped into action, saving the young man's life while working as a lifeguard.
He was also recognised for his work with the shire's young people and his hard-working and dedicated demeanour.
As young achiever of the year, Ellena said the award was a special one.
She was honoured for her sporting endeavours, academic excellence and for being a role model for her peers.
Last year, Ellena's sporting achievements had her break athletics records and she was also identified as a 2023-24 Southern Sport Academy Future Star.
As well as attending Leeton High School, she also attends the virtual selective school - Aurora Regional College. "I wasn't expecting it (the award) to be honest," Ellena said.
"Even though there is all of the issues (with January 26), I do like how the day brings everyone together. That is what I like about it the most."
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.