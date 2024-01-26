Cross-section of the Leeton community takes home Aussie Day accolades

School students, Leeton's first ever pride festival and a group aimed at equipping older residents with knowledge all found it hard to be believe they had been recognised in the town's Australia Day honours.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
In 2024, St Francis College student boarders took out the group of the year accolade, while the Leeton Pride Festival was named the event of the year.
Leeton's University of the Third Age group was honoured to be awarded the organisation of the year.
The three categories were hotly-contested in 2024, but the trio of organisations were described as being a representation of all corners of the community.
The St Francis College students took out the title for their volunteer work at Assumption Villa, which is set to continue this year.
Meanwhile, Leeton's first-ever Pride Festival had its organisers surprised to take the crown during the Australia Day official ceremony.
Leeton Rainbow Pride Collective chairman Denise McGrath said it was a testament to the hard work put in by the group's volunteers.
"It was our first event, there was a lot happening that weekend, so for it to still be such a success was amazing," she said.
"The community support was wonderful."
The festival will now be held biennially and is scheduled to go ahead in 2025. However, the group still has a jam-packed schedule of events planned for 2024 and those seeking more information should contact the collective direct.
For Leeton's U3A group, the Australia Day award was something they weren't expecting, but hoped it would help spread the word about the organisation.
"We're humble and we are proud to win this award," Leeton U3A president Val Goudie said.
"We're a fantastic group of people and we would love to see more people join us. We get together once a week."
Leeton resident Sheree Wilesmith was named the lifelong citizen to the shire in 2024 and a full report of her award will appear online early next week and in Friday's Irrigator.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.