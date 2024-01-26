First Nations touches unites Leeton, opens discussions

Australia Day in 2024 means different things to different people.
For some it is the day to celebrate, but for others it isn't.
So, where does that leave organisers of events like Leeton's Australia Day official awards ceremony?
For many years, Leeton Shire Council has worked with the town's Indigenous residents and the Aboriginal Land Council to attempt to bring unity to January 26.
In 2024, that again meant proud Aboriginal residents were happy to bring elements of their culture to the ceremony.
Uncle William Ingram delivered a welcome to country, while Parkview Public School's Wiradjuri dancers performed to large applause.
His son, Elijah, conducted a smoking ceremony, which is an ancient custom among Aboriginal tribes that involves smouldering various native plants to produce smoking.
This has cleansing properties and the ability to ward off bad spirits.
Aboriginal artefacts were on display, as was a tasty selection of First Nations food that everyone was invited to try.
The Aboriginal flag also flew proudly on the day after a flag-raising ceremony.
Overall, the event was about community and bringing everyone together, no matter their background, culture, age or ethnicity.
