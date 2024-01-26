The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property
Home/ads.txt

Sporting crowns for Leeton's two worthy winners

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated January 26 2024 - 4:06pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A star on the rise and a decorated sportswoman beat out some tough competition in the 2024 sportsperson of the year awards.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.