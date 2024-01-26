Sporting crowns for Leeton's two worthy winners

A star on the rise and a decorated sportswoman beat out some tough competition in the 2024 sportsperson of the year awards.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Announced on January 26 as part of Leeton's official Australia Day awards ceremony, Miah Weymouth and Amie Fazekas couldn't quite believe what they were hearing when their names were called.
Miah was named the junior sportsperson of the year, while Amie Fazekas was the sportsperson of the year for 2024.
Both have a long list of achievements to their name.
For Miah that includes excelling in a broad range of sports. In 2023 she competed in and represented at differing levels in the areas of athletics, cross country, Aussie Rules, soccer, touch football and basketball.
Miah was part of a gold medal, national winning team for Aussie Rules in 2023.
It was these collective achievements that had her take the junior crown.
"I didn't expect it," Miah said.
"There were a heap of other kids who have done a lot as well."
Miah is about to start high school and was hopeful of continuing on with her representation on all kinds of sporting fields and courts.
However, she said it was soccer that was at the top of her list.
"It's probably my favourite," she said. Miah, along with Leeton's young citizen of the year Jack Crowe, will be packing her bags in 2024 to embark on an overseas soccer tour of the UK and France.
As for Leeton's sportsperson of the year, 2024 will be a different year for Fazekas.
Fazekas won the award after her rugby union achievements in 2023 led her to be selected for the ACT Brumbies Pathways program where she played in the Brumbies Provincial Championship with the SIRU women's representative squad playing.
From there, she was selected in the Country Women's Team and then the ACT Southern NSW Kestrals Squad where she played in the Australian Rugby Shield in Queensland.
"It's validation for not just the hard work I have put in, but also my family, my teams, my workplace, my friends and, of course, my coaches," Fazekas said.
"I have had some amazing coaches over the last 10 years who have helped me to get where I am.
"Even being selected with the Kelstrals at my age was a shock to be honest, they really got me to where I am.
"This award means so much to me."
Fazekas has officially hung her union boots up, but plans to still be involved in the sporting arena, particularly when it comes to encouraging more women and young people to play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.