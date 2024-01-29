Celebrity chef gives glance of life, nation, community in Leeton

Celebrity chef Lyndey Milan was a vibrant, happy and enthralling guest during her Australia Day duties in Leeton.
Ms Milan was an active participant in the shire's Australia Day activities and it was clear being an ambassador of the nation day was a privilege she enjoys every year.
During her address to the community at Mountford Park on January 26, Ms Milan made a passionate speech about the date, what it means to her and the need for everyone to come together as a nation each day of the year.
She touched on her childhood, her family, her career and her love of life.
Ms Milan even gave her own acknowledgment of country in Gadigal language, where she thanked the Wiradjuri people for having her, paying her respects to them and their culture.
During the address, she gave her own thoughts on the ongoing debate around January 26.
"I understand this date might be challenging for some, but it is still the date gazetted by the government and changing the date is not going to change history," Ms Milan said.
"We need to change how we observe the day and discuss what happened, acknowledging past wrongs and showing respect and celebrating Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders' survival, resilience and 65,000 years of enduring culture.
"It can be a day of healing and connecting. I have to say, I am absolutely astounded, in the short time I have been here, how harmonious and complete this community is.
"It is a shining example for other areas."
During her time in the shire, Ms Milan spent time visiting several points of interest and enjoyed Australia Day breakfast with Murrami residents.
"This is my first trip back to Leeton since I was the celebrity chef at the (SunRice) Festival in 2008," Ms Milan said.
"It's really great to be here, especially as agriculture is at the heart of your region.
"I ask to go to regional Australia every year. No where do I feel more connected with my country or its land, and importantly what it produces, than in a regional area.
"What you do right here is intrinsically different from other areas."
