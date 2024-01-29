The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property

Celebrity chef gives glance of life, nation, community in Leeton

TP
By Talia Pattison
January 29 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Celebrity chef Lyndey Milan was a vibrant, happy and enthralling guest during her Australia Day duties in Leeton.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.