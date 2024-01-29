Leeton vets offer timely advice for pets this summer

The weather is starting to warm up and as we feel the heat, so do our animal friends.
Some of them feel it more than others though.
The brachycephalic breeds, those with the squishy faces, are the ones that feel it most.
Popular breeds like French or Aussie bulldogs, pugs and even some cat breeds like persians are most at risk of heatstroke.
Dogs and cats only sweat through their paws which is very insufficient in our hot summers.
Instead they regulate their temperature largely through panting.
Dogs with a traditional longer muzzle cool themselves down quickly by drawing in air over the large surface area of the tongue, but shorter nosed animals cannot do this as efficiently.
Ensuring our pets are not exercised in the heat of the day, have plenty of cool water to drink and shade to rest in will help to keep them safe and cool during the summer.
On those really hot days, having them indoors with the air-conditioner or if possible, setting up an outdoor fan to create a breeze will be appreciated by your pets too.
Get creative by making "pupsicles" with diluted tin food and other treats.
These frozen treats are always appreciated on hot days.
Rabbits do not like the heat either. Our bunny friends will often be seen stretched out as they try to prevent their body from retaining too much heat.
A panting bunny is a too-hot bunny.
Placing an ice pack wrapped in a towel in their hutch will help to keep them cool. Do not place it directly onto your rabbit, just somewhere that they can lay near it to cool themselves.
The ice pack wrapped in the towel can also work great for our dogs and cats - just be sure they don't try to eat any of it.
Be aware of heatstroke.
If your pets show any signs such as heavy panting, difficulty breathing, drooling, restlessness, pacing, vomiting, red gums or tongue - seek veterinary attention immediately.
