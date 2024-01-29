Boat sank soon after Gogeldrie Weir crash: Police

Leeton police have revealed further details surrounding the circumstances of a boating accident amid ongoing investigations.
Emergency services raced to Gogeldrie Weir on Friday, January 26 after reports of a collision between two boats on the Murrumbidgee River.
Leeton police said the boats were travelling in opposite directions on the river when they met while rounding a bend.
Both drivers attempted to avoid each other, but were unable to avoid running into each other.
As a result of damage, one of the boats quickly sank.
Police, paramedics and the Leeton Volunteer Rescue Squad were quick to the scene and, with the assistance of members of the public, were able to get all six people from the two boats to the boat ramp at Gogeldrie Riverside Park.
The 54-year-old driver of one boat and his passenger, a 52-year-old female were airlifted from the scene to Canberra Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Several others were treated at the scene, with three young people taken to Griffith Base Hospital.
The circumstances of the collision are currently under investigation by Leeton police.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.