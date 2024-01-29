Sheree stoked by 'life membership' to Leeton

Leeton's Sheree Wilesmith has long been a stalwart of the community, tirelessly giving hour-after-hour to groups across the board.
Mrs Wilesmith's impact has been so meaningful, she has been made a lifelong citizen to the shire.
She was given the honour at this year's official Australia Day awards ceremony in Mountford Park on January 26 to the delight of the crowd.
Mrs Wilesmith said she was shocked to be named the lifelong citizen to the shire, which is similar to being given a life membership of an organisation or group.
Her achievements over the years have included 20 years of service at Leeton High School where she worked in administration.
However, to the staff and students over the years her position at the school involved much more than that.
Mrs Wilesmith was a regular confidante for all and the happy and helpful face everyone needed and went to.
While she has now finished up at the school, her impact will not soon be forgotten.
Speaking after the Australia Day awards, Mrs Wilesmith said she was honoured to receive the accolade.
"I couldn't believe it," she said.
"It was lovely to be nominated. There are many wonderful people in this community."
Outside of work, Mrs Wilesmith has spent decades being involved with many community groups, particularly sporting organisations.
Over these years she has taken on every position possible, filled every role there was and no job was ever too big or too small.
She was the person everyone went to when they needed a problem sorted or advice.
Some of these organisations have included Leeton Little Athletics, Leeton Basketball Association, Leeton Junior Rugby League Club, and the Leeton Greens Rugby League.
Beyond sports, Mrs Wilesmith's contributions extend to the St Peter's Anglican Op Shop as a volunteer and involvement with the Leeton Community Christmas Lunch.
Overall, her varied and extensive contributions have left an indelible mark on education, sports, community service, and local businesses.
Mrs Wilesmith's lifelong honour was popular among the crowd gathered at the awards, where she was joined by family and friends to celebrate the announcement.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.