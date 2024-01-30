Former Washington Ballet student set to unveil new dance school

Budding dancers in the area will soon have another option to hone their skills, with a new school set to start operating in Barellan.
Three months since it first establishing a presence in the town, Prestige Classical Coaching will unveil it's services through a grand opening to be held at the weekend.
Enrolments for elite ballet training, private coaching, an after school program and more will be offered on the day as well as an opportunity to meet and greet.
Director and founder Jorja Nicholls says there has been keen interest in the lead up from those in Barellan, Griffith, Leeton and beyond.
"I've had a huge amount of inquiry over the past three months which has been fantastic," Ms Nicholls said.
"I definitely feel there's a need for this as there are limited activities in Barellan for those aged two to eight years of age.
"There's already interest in dance in Barellan but most classes are outside the town and start around 4pm which doesn't allow much time to get there.
"The great thing about Prestige is those who are already taking classes can use my school as an opportunity for further tutoring.
"In that way I don't think the opportunity to dance should be limited to just one school; I'm happy to work with other tutors for an individual's development."
Ms Nicholls, who was born and raised in Barellan, already has quite a resume in dance, from stints in Melbourne and even Washington.
"I moved to Wodonga when I was 14 and had a brief stay in Melbourne before I became part of The Washington Ballet company," she said.
"From that I gained a lot of knowledge about how the industry works.
"I've also been studying Exercise and Sport Science at CSU which I am closing in on the last 12 months of."
According to Ms Nicholls, the benefits of ballet reach beyond just the performing arts.
"It has a huge positive impact on mental, social and physical health, as well as being able to express yourself," she said.
"It's a fantastic way to get fit, improve balance and overall cardiovascular health."
The Barellan Anglican Church hall will be the site of the new school, with much work having gone on over the Christmas break to bring it up to scratch.
"It's looking amazing, with new paint and a professional dance floor installed," Ms Nicholls said.
"Saturday will be a great meet and greet opportunity. Anyone with any questions will have those answered on the day.
"From there official classes will begin on Monday."
The event will be held Saturday February 3 from 10am until 12pm at the Barellan Anglican Church hall.
More information can be found on the Facebook page.
