Leeton golfers hit the course for twilight, Australia Day

Rounds 13 and 14 of the summer-long twilight competition had a mixture of warm, cool, wind and humidity in Leeton.
More summer-like conditions can be expected for round 15.
Team captains should advise all players of the semi and grand final Sunday, which is confirmed now for March 24.
The following week from March 25 to Easter Sunday on March 31, there will be the first-ever twilight singles competition.
More details to follow.
Round 13 results
Round 14 results
There were many other great scores recorded over the fortnight, including top efforts from Cooper Jones, Tara Morris, Colin Tuckett, Peter Cooper, Matt Aliendi, Candice Evans, Brian Rotherham, Megan Aliendi, Ross Farlow, Bobbi Curry and Owen Hyland.
The Australia Day Ambrose event was also popular at the Leeton golf course, with 102 starters taking part.
Meanwhile, 72 players took part in Saturday's medley stableford.
In A grade, Graeme Dale was on song putting together a fine one under par round to grab the win with 38 points. Blake Hyde was runner-up with 36 points. A close hole-by-hole countback between John Hill and Gary Schmetzer was needed to find the winner in B grade, with Hill getting the nod on 37 points. C grade winner was Matt Aliendi with 39 points, Ian Harrison was the runner-up with 36 points on a countback from Darren Cooper.
