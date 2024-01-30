Leeton golfers hit the course for twilight, Australia Day

In A grade, Graeme Dale was on song putting together a fine one under par round to grab the win with 38 points. Blake Hyde was runner-up with 36 points. A close hole-by-hole countback between John Hill and Gary Schmetzer was needed to find the winner in B grade, with Hill getting the nod on 37 points. C grade winner was Matt Aliendi with 39 points, Ian Harrison was the runner-up with 36 points on a countback from Darren Cooper.

