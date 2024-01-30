The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property
Home/ads.txt

Phantoms, Dianas firmly focused on pre-season goals

TP
By Talia Pattison
January 30 2024 - 2:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Leeton Phantoms president Stuart Stout is confident the club will have two men's sides taking to the field for season 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.