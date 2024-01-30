Phantoms, Dianas firmly focused on pre-season goals

Leeton Phantoms president Stuart Stout is confident the club will have two men's sides taking to the field for season 2024.
The goal is to have a first and second grade men's side competing in the Southern Inland Rugby Union competition this year and Stout believes this will be the case.
Solid numbers have been turning up for pre-season training under coach Marika Vunibaka, with some players even turning out three times a week for the sessions.
"We've currently been training Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday," Stout said.
"We have some on night shift, so that is what the Saturday session is for, but we're getting good numbers to each of them.
"We are pretty confident we will have two competitive men's grades back this season, which is really good as it is our 50th anniversary."
Pre-season training has focused on fitness, but also getting players back into the game mindset.
"The main one is fitness, but also ball handling skills, as well as team work," Stout said.
"It's a really positive environment at the moment. Everyone seems to be enjoying what they are doing.
"Marika is doing a great job in pulling all the players back together and making training really worthwhile."
The Dianas have also started their pre-season training, which is once a week on a Thursday at the moment, but it will likely be stepped up to two weekly sessions soon.
In 2024 the women's side is being coached by Ginger Longford and Amanda Rourke.
"It's early days for the Dianas at the moment as we build up at training, numbers are still a little bit low," Stout said.
"I think as we get into the proper training runs we will get more players and we're confident we will have the team in the comp this year.
"I think having Amanda and Ginger as coaches this year will be fantastic as well.
"They are fantastic leaders."
Anyone interested in playing for the Phantoms or Dianas is welcome to attend pre-season training.
For the men, it kicks off at 7pm on Tuesday and Thursday, while for the women head along from 7pm on a Thursday.
Further information is also available on the club's Facebook page.
