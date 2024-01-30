Martelle sprinkles some Aussie fun to bring event to life

An Australia Day party for the ages had fun and flair on the menu for Ambassador Quest entrant Martelle Maguire.
Ms Maguire held the event as part of her fundraising activities for the 2024 Leeton SunRice Festival Ambassador Quest.
The Australia Day was a quintessential way to spend the public holiday with everything from lawn bowls and a thong throw to a pie and lamington-eating competition all part of the celebrations.
The event was held at the Leeton and District Bowling Club, with the venue also Ms Maguire's backing committee for the quest.
Ms Maguire's charity for the quest is the Leeton Hospital Auxiliary and, with a solid turnout and support at the Australia Day event, she continues to be well on her way to a solid total.
"Australia Day was great day," she said.
"The pie and lamington eating contests, as well as the thong throw were a good laugh."
With the countdown to the SunRice Festival now officially on, Ms Maguire has plenty up her sleeve in the lead up.
She will host a 100 club reverse draw on February 10, with tickets currently on sale.
"I'm loving the quest so far," Ms Maguire said.
"It's really brought me out of my comfort zone and I feel so much more confident out in the public.
"It's definitely keeping me busy, but I'm loving the journey."
Keep up-to-date with Ms Maguire and what events she has coming up by visiting her Facebook page.
