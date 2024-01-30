Leeton police forced to call off car chase, charges follow

Leeton police were forced to abandon a car chase after the risk to the public became too great.
Police tried to stop the driver of a black Kia Rio about 7.45pm on Thursday, January 25 on Leeton's Railway Avenue.
Officers were attempting to stop the driver for speeding offences, but allege the motorist failed to stop when directed to do so.
As a result, a short chase took place and police were able to identify the driver - a 31-year-old woman.
However, a spokesman for Leeton police said a decision was quickly made to call off the chase.
"Due to the manner of driving and the risk to the public, police ceased following the vehicle and it was last seen on Yanco Avenue," the spokesman said.
The driver was later found and arrested by police.
The woman was refused bail to appear before Griffith Local Court.
She was charged with nine offences in relation to the pursuit.
Meanwhile, a man has been issued a fine for low-range drink driving in Leeton on Australia Day.
Police stopped the driver on Teatree Avenue about 11.55pm on January 26, with the 29-year-old man undergoing a roadside breath test.
Police allege the man returned a positive result and he was arrested and taken to the Leeton police station for further testing.
This also returned a positive reading and the man was issued a fine for low range drink driving and his licence was suspended for three months.
