Father-son fixture draws interest at Soldiers Club greens

Warm temperatures and high humidity had little effect on numbers at last week's Thursday social bowls day.
There were 24 enthusiastic bowlers displaying their skill at the Leeton Soldiers Club greens as a result.
It was a family affair on rink three where Max McAliece, making a welcome return to the greens, was pitted against his son Ashley in what ended up being the game of the morning.
After an absorbing tussle, Max was able to lead his teammates Neil Condron and Phil Morris to a nail-biting, three-shot, 16-15, victory over Ashley, Steve Pauling and John Leech.
On rink four Bill Creber's heroics, which included a resting toucher, wasn't enough to get teammates Leo Plant and Larry Harrison across the line against Brian Harris, Bob Bunbury and Mark Morgan.
Rink five the had difference of just three shots with Peter James, Bruce Dale and Len Clare recording a 16-13 win over John Breed, Owen O'Callaghan and Len Eason.
In the final match of the morning, played on the coveted TV rink, Greg Caffery put his blemishes of last week behind him and teamed up with Ken Hillier and Rob O'Callahan to convincingly defeat Dennis Dean, Rob Graham and Mick O'Connell 19-12.
Resting touchers were recorded by Creber and Pauling, with Max McAliece being responsible for the morning's only wrong bias.
