Race on for Roxy Theatre's mid-year build finish

The clock is ticking for Leeton's Roxy Theatre development, but confidence is growing the mid-year completion date will be met.
Roxy redevelopment project director Katherine Herrmann has taken The Irrigator on a behind-the-scenes tour of the build, as well as providing an update of where work is now at.
Following a short break over Christmas, most trades returned early in January to keep the ball rolling.
Mrs Herrmann said the most significant milestone reached recently was the completion of steel work and demolition.
"We have gotten through most of the complex demolition and steel installation work," she said.
"That has given us structure now. The building is now really well supported structurally. That means we can now completed the integrated fit out.
"The construction team are absolutely focused on an end of May deadline. We do have a two-week delay, which we are trying to catch up on and recover."
Adding in the two weeks delay means the practical completion of the build will likely be in mid-June.
What happens after that date will be the commissioning of the work and what Mrs Herrmann said would included "training of the community".
"That timeframe will include all of that, ticking all of the boxes," she said.
"If we get the additional funding to complete the project in its entirety then that date might move a little bit, but our focus from the build perspective is June 16."
The redevelopment work has been hit with many hurdles along the way, including the Lloyd Group going into liquidation, COVID, cost increases and more.
Virtual tours of the site are being offered regularly by Leeton Shire Council, with hopes on-site visits will return soon.
"The Roxy as the community remembers it will be brought back to its former glory," Mrs Herrmann said.
"The 'old lady' will be fully restored and just glimmering and brilliant. It's going to be stunning.
"The community has been very patient. All good things come to those that are. There aren't a lot of projects like this around because they are really challenging.
"However, we are getting there and we are on track."
