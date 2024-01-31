Leeton mum creates safe space and a little extra support with new group

"A safe space for everyone".
That is how Leeton mother Jodi McInerney describes a new support group for parents and children in the shire.
Ms McInerney has recently started the Leeton Autism Social and Support Group and said it was aimed at parents and their children who are wanting to connect with others in a similar situation.
It is hoped both parents and children will be able to connect, make new friends and socialise in a relaxed environment.
The organisation held its first get together on Saturday, January 27 at McCaughey Park in Yanco to gauge interest and see where to go from there.
"I wanted to start the group as my oldest son Marshall is autistic and, as he is getting a bit older, he is finding it a bit more difficult when it comes to fitting in and making friends," Ms McInerney said.
"He has been through the Royal Far West program in Sydney and met a few children there who are autistic as well, he just seems to really gel with kids who are a little bit quirky like him.
"So, we thought why not try and something local and meet some more kids that way."
Autism is a complex neurodevelopmental condition and covers a broad spectrum.
It is characterised by differences in social skills, communication and behaviour.
Autism is also known as autism spectrum disorder. "Spectrum" refers to the wide range of characteristics, skills and abilities that different people with autism have.
"We have had some really great interest in the group through the Facebook page we have set up," Ms McInerney said. "It's as much for the parents as it is for the kids as well. Having a child with autism can be very stressful.
"We will plan social events and get togethers, but if parents and their children come along and they really connect and hit it off, they can definitely catch up and do things together at other times, not just when the group is together.
"That's the whole idea is to just bring everyone together and then if they want to branch out and go for coffee or get their kids together at other times, that's great." The group's goal is to also raise awareness of those in the community living with autism. "Our kids are beautiful kids, so it's just having that awareness in the community too," Ms McInerney said. "We are going to aim for monthly catch ups and events of a different variety each time. We'll have the kids pick and choose what they want to do as well.
"I just want to create that support network for everyone." Anyone interested in taking part should contact the Leeton Autism Social and Support Group on Facebook.
