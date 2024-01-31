Workshops to prepare MIA residents for natural disasters

Free hands-on workshops are set to be rolled out across the MIA in an effort to prepare residents for future natural disasters.
Griffith, Leeton, Murrumbidgee, Hay and Narrandera areas have been included as part of the Red Cross RediPlan workshops which will commence from February.
History has certainly proven the area is not immune to flooding, as has been seen in past years.
RediPlan aims to help residents begin their own household emergency plan and provide them with the knowledge and tools needed to continue preparing themselves and those close to them.
"Taking action prior to an emergency has long been recognised as a way to reduce the impacts of disasters," Australian Red Cross emergency services officer Kate Johanson said.
"We know having a plan helps people cope during and after a disaster because they've already thought about how they will react and feel if an emergency happens."
The Riverina and Murray Joint Organisation (RAMJO) has engaged the Red Cross to facilitate the workshops as part of a Disaster Risk Reduction Fund project.
"We saw an opportunity to work with the Red Cross to help residents create RediPlans and they have enthusiastically come on board to facilitate the workshops," project manager Emily Sharp said.
Community members are encouraged to attend one of the workshops in their area, with specific dates and locations found on the following website www.ramjo.nsw.gov.au/disaster-risk-reduction-fund.
A light supper will be provided and all participants will go in a free raffle to win an emergency kit worth $200.
Community members can RSVP to Ms Sharp on 0436 370 722 or Emily.Sharp@ramjo.nsw.gov.au.
In Leeton shire the workshops will be held on February 7 from 6pm to 8.30pm at the Whitton Community Hall, from 1pm to 3.30pm at the Leeton Soldiers Club on February 8 and on February 9 from 6pm to 8.30pm at the Yanco Community Hall.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.