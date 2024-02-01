Whitton gears up for 2024 triathlon

If you were at the ham raffles in the park recently, you may have noticed the freshly-installed, big blue poles around where the playground equipment is.
They now have brightly colored shade sails attached to them giving much needed shade over the play area.
After 10 years at the Rice Bowl Hotel, Colin and family have handed over the keys to the new owners.
The community thanks them for all that they have done at the pub, making it a great community place where many memories have no doubt been made.
Best wishes Col for what comes next and welcome to the new owners.
Whitton Bowling and Recreation Club hosted some Australia Day fun with yabbie races, barefoot bowls, sausage sizzle, raffles, and live music.
There is social Friday night bowls at 6pm weekly for those who are interested.
The Leeton Tri Sports Club is hosting a triathlon on February 18.
Based at the Whitton pool for the day, the triathlon has run, ride, swim, run components.
It is open to seniors, juniors, and teams.
Anyone interested in seeing more about this event or what is happening for Leeton Tri Sports can have a look at their Facebook page.
Whitton is one step closer to having a digital sign board in the main street.
The Town Improvement Committee and the Whitton-Murrami Public School have been working on this project for some time.
The development application has now been lodged with Leeton Shire Council.
Stephenson and Brunell streets have recently been re sheeted with fresh gravel, with several more streets scheduled to be done as well.
