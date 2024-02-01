The Irrigator

Your new tranquil haven awaits with possibility

February 2 2024 - 9:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Enjoy the luxury of space with an entire acre of land at your disposal. Pictures supplied.
Enjoy the luxury of space with an entire acre of land at your disposal. Pictures supplied.

BED 2 | BATH 2 | CAR 4

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.