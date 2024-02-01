Your new tranquil haven awaits with possibility

BED 2 | BATH 2 | CAR 4
Escape to the tranquility of your own private oasis with this stunning granny flat on a one-acre block in a contemporary subdivision.
"This property is a lifestyle upgrade," selling agent Julie Valenzisi said.
"This cosy and modern granny flat is designed for comfort and convenience."
With a separate entrance, fully equipped kitchen, two ensuites, and open plan living area, it's the perfect retreat for family members, guests, or a potential rental income opportunity. All you need to do is build your dream home.
Enjoy the luxury of space with an entire acre of land at your disposal.
Create your dream garden, set up a play area for the kids, or simply bask in the serenity of nature.
Those needing extra storage or a workshop space have a shed which provides lots of room for your tools and secure parking.
Experience the best of both worlds - the charm of a rural setting within the convenience of a modern subdivision.
Benefit from nearby amenities, schools, and recreational facilities while relishing the peace and privacy that comes with spacious acreage.
"Don't miss the opportunity to make this unique property your own," Julie said. "Explore the endless possibilities that come with living on a one-acre block with a granny flat and shed in a modern subdivision."
