Help shape and build Leeton's next big project

If the word workshop conjures up the idea of boredom, think again.
Young people in Leeton shire have been invited to participate in an upcoming Positive Peace Workshop on February 21 and 22.
To be held in Leeton, the workshop will be more than just two days of talks and discussions.
A real-life goal will be to establish a social enterprise idea of the participants' choosing by the end of the two days.
Funding for this project is already in the bank, it just needs young people to form its shape and take on ownership of the concept.
The workshop is the brainchild of Western Sydney University, the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), Leeton Shire Council and Multicultural NSW.
Council's multicultural program co-ordinator Ken Dachi said these workshops followed on from a get together between the organisations which occurred in Leeton in 2023.
The workshops will aim to empower the shire's youth.
"We wanted to focus on the demographic that is in transition I suppose, the 18 to 25 year-olds ... they are either coming out of high school, thinking of going to uni, some are taking gaps years, apprenticeships or travelling," Mr Dachi said.
"We are asking ourselves what can we do for this group of young people? We want to try and equip them with this toolkit of skills, but there's a catch.
"Can these attendees at the workshop generate an idea that is funded and ready to go. This isn't one of those passive engagements.
"Something real will come from it. We want something left in the town.
"We are thinking that will be some sort of social enterprise."
Mr Dachi was excited to see what attendees would come up with and how the project will then come to life afterwards.
The event will be held at the Leeton Visitor Information Centre on February 21 and 22 from 9am to 4.30pm. There is no cost to be involved, but it is for those aged between 18 and 25.
Registrations are required via Eventbrite.
