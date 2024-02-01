President's strong vision for Yanco club

A new president with a fresh vision has taken the helm at the Yanco All-Servicemen's Club.
Linda Brown is no stranger to the club having been a member and patron of the venue for almost 40 years.
In that time, Mrs Brown also worked at the club for six years about 25 years ago.
She has also been on the board for the last three-and-a-half years as a director, then vice-president and now president.
Stepping into the role of president, Mrs Brown would like to see several big project ticked off and completed.
"I would love to see this installed in the near future.
"We are in the process of renovating our club, both front and back areas of the club have been updated so far.
"I would also like to rejuvenate the main floor of the club and also establish a fantastic beer garden with great play equipment for children in our new block next door to the club."
Like many small clubs, the Yanco facility has endured tough times in recent years.
Mrs Brown said the best option for the community to ensure its future and sustainability was to literally head through the doors.
"The Yanco club has had a difficult few years, but it is coming back bigger and better than ever," she said.
"The club is very family friendly (and is) steeped in history, with great patrons, which makes it a really relaxed place to come.
"Our staff are wonderful to work with, our operations manager and board are extremely hard-working and have the club's best interests at heart."
Mrs Brown would like to increase membership at the club, as well as attracting more young people and families to visit and enjoy a function, beer or time with family and friends.
The club has regular entertainment happening and events, as well as weekly snooker and darts competitions, raffles, joker poker, the Thursday superdraw and monthly "Sunday sessions".
"As we are a small club, the board relies on community support and volunteers," Mrs Brown said.
"The ladies auxiliary is always looking for volunteers and we would love some volunteer tradespeople. Any sponsorship or support is greatly appreciated."
