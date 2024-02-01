Golden moments for Ruby as she soars at Australian Deaf Games

Leeton's Ruby Miller has returned from the Australian Deaf Games with a renewed energy and focus when it comes to her sporting aspirations.
Ruby represented at the games during the recent school holiday break competing in a large cross-section of sports, including netball, swimming, futsal, athletics and more.
Held in Newcastle from January 13 to 20, it was Ruby's first time attending the games, but is hopeful it won't be her last.
Ruby was also one of the youngest, if not the youngest, competitor in each of the sports she took part in.
"It was amazing, it was such a surreal experience, I wish I could do it all over again," Ruby said.
Ruby took home a swathe of medals from the games.
Her NSW netball side brought home the silver and in swimming she picked up two gold medals and a bronze.
Three more medals also came her way for the women's touch, mixed touch and futsal.
The results for the athletics component are pending, but it is looking likely Ruby will receive a silver for discus and bronze in shot put.
"My favourite part was socialising and the community itself," Ruby said.
"Everyone was so nice and willing to welcome me in.
"I was one of the only representatives from country NSW, but I had the best time."
As a result of the games, Ruby has been invited to fill in an expression of interest to attend the Australian Women's Deaf Football Camp for soccer as they attempt to put a team together for the Deaflympics.
"So that would be exciting if I can do that, it's happening next year," Ruby said.
For now, it's back to school for Ruby as she enters year 11 at Leeton High School.
However, Ruby said she would continue her training and competing in various sports both in town and at a representative level in 2024.
