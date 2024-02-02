The Irrigator
Heness, Semmler, Wakeman combine for close victory

By Lorraine Messner
Updated February 2 2024 - 12:28pm, first published 11:00am
In social women's bowls, the drawn winners were Judy Heness, Dot Semmler and Patti Wakeman at the Leeton and District Bowling Club.

