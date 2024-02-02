Heness, Semmler, Wakeman combine for close victory

In social women's bowls, the drawn winners were Judy Heness, Dot Semmler and Patti Wakeman at the Leeton and District Bowling Club.
They defeated Elaine Sullivan, Janet Bell and Hilary Chambers 14-10.
Sullivan's team were leading by four on the seventh end and, despite Janet Bell achieving a resting toucher, lost the next five ends played.
Playing a game of pairs, Joan Lloyd and Jan Fitzpatrick defeated Jan Walker and Marika Pete 16-8.
The lead changed several times and the game was even on the ninth.
However, Lloyd and Fitzpatrick took control by winning nine of the next 10 points scored.
Playing a game of 2-4-2 Mary Payten and Jeannie Leighton were on top of their game and had a comfortable win defeating Denise Naylor and Lorraine Messner 19-3.
The L&D ladies host social bowls every Thursday morning. New players are always welcome.
