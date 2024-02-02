Photos: Library brings the fun to holidays, locks in next batch

With a cool haven and activities to boot, the Leeton library was the place to be during the summer school holidays.
Library staff made sure to have a jam-packed program of activities for the shire's youngsters looking to keep themselves amused and entertained throughout the break.
Activities had the youngsters making their own pencil holder and pencil topper during one session, as well as mosaic paper craft at another.
Other activities included a lucky dip craft and creating wooden flowers.
The library hosts school holiday activities during every school holiday break.
The aim is to make them hands-on, creative and fun.
It is an opportunity for the school students to catch up with their peers, make new friends, as well as out-of-the-house and exploring the library.
Leeton library supervisor Rachel Cody said numbers at the activities fluctuated during the break.
"We did have good numbers, sometimes they were a bit down, but I think we can put that down to the time of year and people being away," she said.
"It's hard to tell sometimes. We do have good numbers book, but sometimes thing happen and people can't get there.
"All in all, it's about having fun and we have great fun doing it with the kids too.
"It's win-win really."
While students are now heading back to the classroom for a brand new year, staff at the library are always thinking of ways to keep children and the wider community engaged with the facility.
There are regular programs and activities for all ages, including Lego club, brain games, storytime and much more.
On top of that, library staff have already locked in their school holiday activity program for the term one break.
"We're all organised, we've got it all locked in and ready to go," Mrs Cody said. "One will be a drawbox and the other one is design your own drink holder, as well as lucky dip craft and design your jigsaw." Call 6953 0945 for more information.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.