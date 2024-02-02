Quest entrant busy as can be with community at forefront

For Leeton Ambassador Quest entrant Melissa Beecham the time is flying by.
Ms Beecham has been busily planning and hosting several events as part of the quest after officially signing up to take part at the end of 2023.
With her Leeton RSL Sub-branch charity at the forefront of mind and Leeton Steel backing her as her committee, she said the experience had so far been exciting and fun.
Ms Beecham hosted an Australia Day barbecue at the town's community pool party on January 26 and this weekend a twilight barefoot bowls afternoon and entertainment is guaranteed to be the perfect way to spend a Saturday.
"We have a movie night at No. 3 Oval on February 17, it's going to be so much fun," Ms Beecham said.
"On the night we will be screening (comedy/family movie) Playing with Fire.
"We've been pretty busy. Bogan Bingo on February 24 at the Leeton Soldiers Club is our big one that we are pushing as well."
With a variety of events happening, there has been no shortage of activities for residents to be part of during the 2024 Ambassador Quest.
Also taking part this time around is Martelle Maguire, who is raising money for the Leeton Hospital Auxiliary and is being supported by the Leeton and District Bowling Club.
The quest officially comes to an end on Easter Saturday where an overall Ambassador is crowned, as well as the Highest Fundraising Ambassador.
Their charities and committees share in different slices of what has been raised before a call goes out in the time after Easter for community groups to also apply for their share of the funding.
It is a quest that benefits many corners of the community and it was something Ms Beecham said she was enjoying being part of.
"I'm really liking getting out and about in the community and meeting different community members," she said.
"Most people as soon as they find out what I'm doing are happy to donate and are always happy to help out where they can."
To keep up-to-date with the many events Ms Beecham has planned, visit her Ambassador Quest Facebook page.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.