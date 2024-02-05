Football Wagga present clubs with proposal to change first grade men's day

Senior men's soccer players may have their calls answered this season as Football Wagga considers a change of day.
Clubs were presented with a proposal at the most recent Football Wagga meeting to move Pascoe Cup and Gardiner Shield games, and have until next week to provide feedback.
The change in fixture would move the games from Sunday to after junior boys games on Saturday afternoon.
As a result women's grades will be given freedom to push back to a later time slot on Sunday mornings.
Football Wagga president Paul Galloway said the proposal comes after years of hearing feedback from players.
There is hope a change in day will also improve playing conditions and junior retention.
"The first thing is about field preparation, at the moment first grade men are the last game in the draw, they get access to the fields after everyone else has been on them," Galloway said.
"Soccer is a game that's all about field condition so the main men's grade gets access to them at the back end, after everyone else has torn it up, so it's a bit about field presentation to get first grade men onto the field sooner."
"The board is keen to put juniors in front of senior football as a retention strategy, it makes senior football play after the under 16s, that way young players who are coming through the junior ranks actually get to see the best quality of football available in the Riverina."
Across the region Australian rules, rugby league, and rugby union men's first grade competitions play on Saturdays, however Galloway isn't concerned about code clashes.
With very few athletes playing across codes, Galloway said the board is not concerned about losing players to other sports.
Clubs have already begun providing feedback on the proposed change.
Feedback from players is mostly positive.
There is also hope that a change in day would have a positive knockout effect for clubs, their sponsors, and player well-being if they are no longer travelling late on Sunday evenings.
Lake Albert men's co-coach Chris Ayton is one who is on board with a Saturday fixture.
"For me personally, I love the idea," Ayton said.
"I think reserve grade and first grade, they should be on Saturday and that keeps in line with I would say 99 per cent of competitions across NSW."
Ayton echoed Galloway's sentiments that a Saturday evening fixture would benefit clubs broadly.
With clubs more likely to host, and players attend, post-game functions, Ayton believes there will be cultural benefits on top of financial ones.
Listening to both past and present players in his squad, he believes it should be an easy vote to move the competition and encourages other clubs to let their players take the lead.
"Lake Albert is lucky, we've got senior senior players and groups that the committee listened to and we'll go to the meeting with a decision from what the majority [of our players] want," he said.
"I would be encouraging clubs 100 per cent to be talking to their players."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.