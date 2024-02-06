Danny's top shot a round highlight for twilight golf

There were 224 starters for round 15 of Leeton's twilight golf competition, which was finished off in warm conditions.
Sunday's hot weather rounded out the week for twilighters, with players reminded early morning games before the pro shop opens are encouraged.
There are always cards in the purple box out the front for any early risers that would like to get their round in before the heat.
Round 15 had some cracking scores returned, but the highlight goes to Danny Boardman who holed his second shot on the first for eagle from 100-metres out.
Team captains are reminded to advise all players of the semi and grand final Sunday, which is confirmed now for March 24.
The top four teams from divisions one, two and three will play-off as will the top two from division four.
The following week from March 25 to Easter Sunday on March 31 will be the inaugural twilight singles competition, with more details to follow.
Other notable performances from round 15 came from Simon Jackson and William Nardi on 30 nett, Drew Browne, Lindsay Fysh, Sue Jaensch and Emma Tyrrell on 32 with Cooper Jones, Stuart Stout, Col Peet and Josh Garlick on 33 rounding out the mentions.
The ball competition stretched out to 35 for one of the very few times this season.
Results
Round 15 player of the week: Dylan Browne, 29 nett.
Team of the week: The Fellaaas, 163 nett.
Ball competition: 35 and under.
Players for the round: 224.
Player of the year standings
Give the pro \shop a call on 6953 3292 for those who need any further information or those who would like to book a cart for their next round of golf.
