Tamika's sweet treats the perfect Valentine's scenario

Nothing says "I love you" more than delicious home-baked goods, but what if you're time poor this Valentine's Day?
Leeton resident Tamika Hawkins will be baking up a storm ahead of February 14 with her assortment of cupcake boxes making the perfect gift for loved ones or friends on Valentine's Day.
Ms Hawkins started her business - The Sweet Side by Tamika - when she fell pregnant with her first child.
"I had some free time, my baby shower was coming up and I wanted to make my own cake for it," Ms Hawkins said.
"I fell deep into a TikTok rabbit hole watching cake videos and I did a few practice ones after that. I was determined to get it right.
"So, it all stemmed from there. I was experimenting, giving cakes and cupcakes away to family and friends. Then I eventually decided to start my little business up."
Ms Hawkins also works full-time, but said making the sweet treats and creations was something she enjoyed and would one day love to do it full-time should the opportunity arise.
Her cupcake boxes have proven popular in the lead up to Valentine's Day this year, but she can make orders up for other special occasions.
"I've done lots of birthdays, christenings and even weddings," Ms Hawkins said.
"I love experimenting with everything. I thought this year I would put it out there to do cupcakes for Valentine's Day.
"I've had people say they are ordering them as a mum to give to their kids or vice versa, you can take them to school.
"There's been a good response. I've had some really great support."
With Valentine's Day fast approaching, supporting local businesses to buy your loved one a special gift is always the best option.
Whether it be cupcakes, jewellery, flowers or something in between, there are many businesses in Leeton stocked up and ready to help.
So, even for those who aren't big believers in the day, spending money in town is more than just about February 14 itself, it is also helping stimulate the local economy.
Ms Hawkins can be contacted via her Facebook page, The Sweet Side by Tamika or email at tamika.hawkins43@gmail.com.
The cut-off for Valentine's Day cupcake boxes is Wednesday, February 7.
