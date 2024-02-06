Staff earmarked for awards from Leeton, Griffith Real Estate

Griffith and Leeton Real Estate's rising stars have been nominated in top award categories as part of the 2024 Australasian real estate results awards (ARERA's).
The awards highlight the achievements of independent agents across both Australia and New Zealand.
Griffith real estate's Jasmin Atwal has been nominated for support star of the year, Daniel Febo for sales associate of the year, and Jamie Bertolin and Jordan Bavaresco for growth agent of the year.
The Griffith office is also in the running for marketing agency of the year and property management agency of the year (regional).
In addition, contributions to the community are also being recognised, with Jorja Langman and Chloe Bavaresco nominated in the community achievement of the year category for their work on Pink Up Griffith and Punjabi Mela.
It's not the first time the Griffith and Leeton branch has been recognised in the ARERA's, with both having come away with accolades in the past.
Griffith Real Estate principal Tony Santolin said it's always a pleasure to see members of his team recognised for going above and beyond.
"I'm very proud of the development these young people are showing, to such a degree that they are serving as a real backbones of our operations," Mr Santolin said.
"The past six months have been some of our busiest and most successful in terms of operations, not just in Griffith but as far south as Narrandera and as far north as Hillston.
"It's only due to the dedication and commitment of these rising stars that we are able to cement our commitment to our communities," he said.
He said those nominated will be heading to Sydney for the awards night at Sydney's Dolton House on February 19 with fingers crossed.
"We love the banter and the networking at the awards, and when there's a win it's certainly a bonus," Mr Santolin said.
"To mingle with some of the elites in Australasia is a privilege.
"Coming away with new friends and industry contacts is always important because at the end of the day property management is our bread and butter," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.