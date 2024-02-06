The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property

Staff earmarked for awards from Leeton, Griffith Real Estate

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
Updated February 7 2024 - 8:34am, first published 8:30am
Griffith and Leeton Real Estate's rising stars have been nominated in top award categories as part of the 2024 Australasian real estate results awards (ARERA's).

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

