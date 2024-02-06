Break ins at Leeton pool, visitor centre linked: Police

Leeton police believe two break and enters at prominent locations in town are linked.
The Leeton Visitor Information Centre and Leeton Regional Aquatic Centre were both targeted by thieves over the weekend.
Police said the Leeton pool was allegedly broken into first around 5.35am on Saturday, February 3.
A short time after, the Leeton Visitor Information Centre was also hit by the unknown person or persons.
It was here the suspect stole an amount of cash and police said they the incidents are linked.
Anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in these areas at that time on February 3 should contact Leeton police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Investigations into the break and enters are continuing.
Both locations are believed to have their own CCTV security footage, which will form part of the police inquiries.
