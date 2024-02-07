Twists and turns on the Soldiers Club greens

Another encouraging roll up of 26 bowlers graced the Leeton Soldiers Club greens for last week's social bowls day.
Rink three had Greg Bowyer make a return to the greens, leading partners Pat Hart and Steve Pauling to an effortless 23-10 win over Len Clare, Bill Creber and Rob O'Callaghan.
On rink five, in an unexpected blowout, Len Eason, Tony Wood and Bruce Dale proved far superior to Rattles Retallick, Dennis Dean and Ken Hillier.
They recorded a decisive 22-9 victory. Rink four had the Leo Plant-skipped team including Ken O'Connell and John Breed, down by 10 shots after just three ends.
However, showing great composure and resilience, they were able to fight their way back into the contest to find themselves just one shot down after the completion of the 14th end.
The mighty comeback could not be sustained and opponents John Leech, Neil Condron and Ashley McAliece were able to stabilise and eventually run out 22-17 winners.
Rink six had the teaming of the master of the wrong bias Greg Caffery, the king of resting touchers Rob Graham and the extremely talented Mick O'Connell take on the very formidable combination of Bob Bunbury, David Noad and Phil Morris.
Despite the valiant efforts of Caffery's outfit, Morris was able to secure a well earned 16-12 win.
Resting touchers for the morning were recorded by Bunbury and Wood, while the only wrong bias of the morning belonged to the usual suspect in Caffery.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.